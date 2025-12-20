Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores again as rejuvenated Leeds ease past Crystal Palace

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored twice as Leeds thumped Crystal Palace 4-1 at Elland Road to climb six points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

Calvert-Lewin’s double gave the Whites a 2-0 interval lead and captain Ethan Ampadu’s first league goal for the club in the second half all-but sealed a deserved win for Daniel Farke’s side, who gave their survival chances another big lift.

Palace substitute Justin Devenny converted a stoppage-time penalty, but it was too little too late for Oliver Glasner’s side and the home side had the last word through Anton Stach’s free-kick.

Free summer signing Calvert-Lewin has now scored in five straight Premier League games for the first time since October 2020 and notched a top-flight double for the first time since November of the same year.

The former Everton striker took his tally to six in his last five league matches and seven for the season as Leeds made it four games unbeaten.

Glasner rotated his entire line-up, 48 hours after their 2-2 home UEFA Conference League draw against KuPS, while the hosts made one change, with Brenden Aaronson replacing Ao Tanaka.

There was collective relief when Calvert-Lewin and England defender Marc Guehi were both allowed to continue after an early clash of heads before the home side were first to threaten.

Joe Rodon’s shot was deflected wide before he headed the subsequent corner narrowly off target and Palace created their first opening through former Leeds loanee Eddie Nketiah, who fired straight at home goalkeeper Lucas Perri.

Pascal Struijk twice headed wide from corners as the West Yorkshire outfit gained control and the home fans were incensed when referee Thomas Bramall and VAR showed no interest after Palace wing-back Tyrick Mitchell’s clumsy challenge on Aaronson.

But Leeds deservedly went ahead a minute later. Ampadu’s long throw-in fell to Calvert-Lewin in the box and although his initial effort was saved, the striker turned home the rebound.

It got better for Farke’s side, and Calvert-Lewin, in first-half stoppage time.

Another long Ampadu throw-in was flicked on by Jaka Bijol and the former Everton forward headed in his sixth league goal in five games.

Leeds picked up where they had left off at the start of the second half and extended their lead in the 60th minute after more concerted pressure.

Palace failed to properly clear Stach’s corner and Ampadu reacted quicketest to stab the ball into the bottom corner.

The Whites went close to a fourth when Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson’s point-blank save denied Pascal Struijk’s header before the ball was scrambled clear.

Calvert-Lewin was denied his hat-trick by Maxence Lacroix’s brilliantly-timed tackle before Leeds’ talisman was given a standing ovation when replaced by Joel Piroe in the closing stages.

Palace pulled one back in added time through Devenny’s penalty after fellow substitute Christantus Uche had been brought down by Perri.

Referee Bramall’s decision to award Leeds a penalty for Borna Sosa’s challenge on Ilia Gruev was overturned after being ruled to have been outside the area, but Stach added his side’s fourth by curling home the free-kick.