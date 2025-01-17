Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Domenico Tedesco has left his role as Belgium head coach just 10 months after extending his contract.

The 39-year-old, appointed in 2023, and his staff had renewed terms through to the 2026 World Cup last March.

But Tedesco has since overseen a disappointing Round of 16 exit from Euro 2024, while goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois declared in August that he would be unavailable for the national team while the manager remained in charge.

Kevin De Bruyne also asked for time away from the Belgium set-up in October citing fatigue and a hectic club schedule, though had criticised his teammates and Tedesco after a Nations League loss to France in September.

That was part of a run of just two wins in Tedesco’s last ten games in charge, and Belgium will now hunt for a successor as the remaining members of a so-called golden generation perhaps eye one last tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026.

"Domenico made an excellent start as national coach and proved that there are still great things possible, even after the send-off of the previous generation,” Peter Willems, CEO of the Belgian FA, said.

“He has integrated a number of young players into the team, and his successor can build on this. We would like to thank him and his team for the pleasant cooperation, their hard work and dedication, and wish them all the best for the future."

Belgium next play in the Nations League play-offs on 20 and 23 March with a new appointment expected to be in place. Tedesco’s staff have also left their roles.

Philippe Clement, currently manager of Rangers, has been connected with the vacancy.