Chelsea will hope to book their spot in the Conference League final and close in on a first trophy under Enzo Maresca.

Swedish side Djurgarden are the London club’s semi-final opponents as the pair vie for a place in the decider in Wroclaw over two legs.

Chelsea have cruised through the competition so far, though suffered a second-leg defeat to Legia Warsaw last time out from which they will wish to rebound.

With narrow Premier League wins keeping their pursuit of a top-five finish on track, Maresca may again rotate here as they take on a home side enduring a mixed start to the Allsvenskan season.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Djurgarden vs Chelsea?

The first leg of the Conference League semi-final is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 1 May at 3Arena in Stockholm.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 4, with coverage on the channel from 7pm BST. A live stream will be available via discovery+.

Team news

Patric Aslund, Malkolm Nilsson Safqvist and Rasmus Schuller may all miss out for Djurgarden through injury, but Jacob Rinne should return from illness in goal.

Chelsea’s injury absentees include young striker Marc Guiu, who has impressed in this competition this season, Omari Kellyman and Wesley Fofana, while Christopher Nkunku and Robert Sanchez haven’t travelled due to issues of their own. Malo Gusto also missed the weekend win over Everton though may well be fit to feature here.

Predicted Chelsea line-up

Jorgensen; Acheampong, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Cucurella; James, Dewsbury-Hall; George, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson.

Odds

Djurgarden win 9/1

Draw 9/2

Chelsea win 5/14

