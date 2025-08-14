Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Djed Spence has signed a new long-term contract with Tottenham, just months after agreeing fresh terms last October. The versatile full-back has been rewarded for a fine breakthrough campaign at Spurs, which saw him make 35 appearances in the 2024-25 season, finally earning his full debut in December, two-and-a-half years after his initial arrival.

The 25-year-old’s journey at the club has been one of resurgence. After being labelled a "club signing" by former Tottenham boss Antonio Conte in 2022, Spence endured mixed loan spells at Rennes, Leeds, and Genoa. However, he successfully forced his way into the plans of then-manager Ange Postecoglou last summer, playing a significant role in the club’s Europa League triumph.

New head coach Thomas Frank has quickly placed his trust in Spence, starting him in Wednesday’s Super Cup loss to Paris St Germain. This latest contract extension solidifies his long-term future at the north London club, reflecting his improved standing within the squad.

Speaking in Udine before his new deal was finalised, Spence addressed the prospect of further transfer activity at Tottenham. With injuries to James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski leaving the club short on attacking midfield options, it is understood that Spurs have opened talks with Manchester City and Crystal Palace regarding potential moves for Savinho and Eberechi Eze respectively.

open image in gallery Djed Spence impressed for Tottenham during last season (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Wire )

"I’m not sure who has been linked or who is going to come in, but I think yeah whoever comes in will definitely add strength to the squad and will be a good thing for us," Spence admitted. He also expressed his anticipation for the Champions League, which Spurs will return to next month. "Yeah, (Champions League), it’s a great competition, it’s the big stage and everyone wants to show what they can do on the biggest stage, so yeah, looking forward to it."

Before their European return, Tottenham must lift morale following their midweek shoot-out defeat. Spence urged the team to bounce back in their Premier League opener against Burnley on Saturday, which will mark Frank’s first home fixture in charge. "I think we’ve got to keep our heads up first and foremost. Then starting Saturday, we play at home, get a win and take it from there," he added, outlining Frank’s defensive philosophy. "I think the main thing (asked by Frank) is be solid at the back and our target is to keep as many clean sheets as possible. You do that and you win trophies, you win titles."