Dion Dublin pays emotional tribute to late father after receiving England legacy cap at Villa Park
Dublin made four appearances for England
Dion Dublin paid emotional tribute to his late father as he collected a legacy cap from the Football Association at Villa Park on Saturday.
Dublin played 192 games for Aston Villa, scoring 56 goals, and also made four appearances for England.
Ahead of England’s 2-0 win over Andorra in World Cup qualifying, he was presented with a red cap. “Dad, this is for you,” he told ITV.
"He would have been [proud], he would have driven me here like he had for most of my trials. Lost him on Monday and it has been a tough week.”
Dublin had revealed the news on social media this week. Alongside a picture sharing a drink with his father, he posted: “A fearless heart, our guiding light, A leader strong, both day and night. With bass in hand and Vodka near Your love and strength remain so clear! Gone,but NEVER forgotten! Rest In Peace Dad!”
He is the youngest of five siblings, with older sister Carmen and brothers Eddie, Clem and Ash.
The FA hands out red, velvet legacy caps to celebrate every player’s place in England’s history, with their unique number in the order they appeared for the national team dating back to 1872. Dublin was one of 12 former Villa and England players to receive the recognition before the game.
An own goal and a Declan Rice header earned England an underwhelming victory against the European minnows.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments