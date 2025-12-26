Diogo Jota’s sons to join mascots before Liverpool’s match with Wolves

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Diogo Jota's two sons will join the mascots at Anfield when Liverpool face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday.

Portuguese forward Jota, who played for both Premier League clubs, died in a car crash alongside his younger brother, Andre Silva, in July in northwestern Spain. He was 28.

Jota joined Wolves on loan from Atletico Madrid in 2017 and made a permanent move to the club the following year. He then signed a five-year deal in 2020 with Liverpool, where he won the league title earlier this year.

Saturday's match marks the first time Liverpool and Wolves have met since Jota's death.

Jota's wife Rute Cardoso and her two sons, Dinis and Duarte, were present for the Premier League home opening games for both Liverpool and Wolves in August.

Liverpool also permanently retired his shirt number 20 following his death.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said he is hopeful that the affection Jota is held in can bring his family some form of "solace".

"Reflecting on everything that has happened over the last 12 months ignites a rollercoaster of emotions but it is normal at this time of year to look back to everything that has happened," said Slot In his programme notes before his side’s final home fixture of 2025,

"Doing so leads me to think especially of the family of Diogo Jota on what will be their first Christmas without him.

"It is not my place to tell them where they should look for comfort – if that is even possible – but I can only hope that the feeling of love and affection that Diogo still generates brings them some solace."

