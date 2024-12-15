Virgil van Dijk hopes Liverpool can be rewarded for any risk-taking this season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk admits the potential rewards on offer this season mean it is worth taking risks when the situation demands.

Many managers faced with the problem Arne Slot had of seeing Andy Robertson sent off after 17 minutes with the team 1-0 down at home to Fulham would have taken off a forward to restore the defence and then try to eke something out of the game late on.

Slot, however, kept faith with the players on the field, briefly tinkering with the formation to operate with a back three with midfielder Ryan Gravenberch dropping back before settling on another reshuffle in reverting to a flat four with Joe Gomez on the right.

From that point the Premier League leaders not only pushed for an equaliser but for the win, and they were rewarded with Cody Gakpo’s diving header just after half-time, only to fall behind again when Rodrigo Muniz scored.

However, Slot continued to push and substitute Diogo Jota, returning after an 11-match absence, made it 2-2 in the 86th minute, but the hosts could not force a winner.

“It’s a brave thing to do but it was the right thing to do because we have the quality to hurt opponents, even with 10 men and there was so much time left on the clock,” Van Dijk said.

“It’s still a bit of a risk, but we got the rewards from it and that’s the main thing.

“We don’t want to be in the situation where you take that much risk but if you are 1-0 down, 2-1 down you have to.

“The will and the resilience was a good sign as it was a lot more difficult than it already was, but we had to keep going for ourselves and everyone connected with Liverpool.

“We could have taken three points, if I’m absolutely honest, but it is what it is.”

The effort the players put in was the ideal response to the criticism from Slot after their lacklustre Champions League win in Girona on Tuesday.

“I think everyone should have felt that,” added Van Dijk.

“It’s about how much you want to sprint back and how good our press is and especially those two things weren’t at our standards and we spoke about it, we’ve seen clips about it and that’s a good thing because then you learn from it.”

With Arsenal being held to a goalless draw at home by Everton the point may prove more significant in time.

What was arguably more important was the return of Jota, who appeared to have lost none of his predatory instincts after a two-month lay-off.

“Very pleased for him. I think he was very good when he came on in that false nine/number 10-ish, very lively and that’s what he brings to the team,” the Liverpool captain said.

“Hopefully he can stay fit and be important for us like he has been in the past. We need everyone to be in top shape, we need everyone to be available.”

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola put part of their recent slump down to the number of matches they have played.

Van Dijk had little sympathy as he knows every top side will suffer similar issues.

“Injuries are piling up, you see that with different teams, and the amount of games we play then injuries are bound to happen and that could change the quality of games as well,” said the Netherlands skipper.

“But what they (City) have been going through with injuries and inconsistent games, going up and down, we’ve been there as well and it’s not an easy place to get out of and it’s not an easy place to be in.

“I won’t speak about them because I don’t focus on them, but I know how difficult it is to go through that and hopefully we don’t go through it but we also have the injuries.”