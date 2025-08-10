Minute’s silence for Diogo Jota cut short at Wembley ahead of Community Shield

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tributes were paid to former Liverpool forward Diogo Jota ahead of the Community Shield, but the minute’s silence at Wembley had to be cut short due to some shouting from a small number of Crystal Palace fans.

Jota died in a car crash along with his brother Andre Silva in Spain on July 3 and were honoured with wreaths laid on the pitch and a period of silence before kick-off.

The moment was interrupted by a minority of fans from the Palace end, eliciting a strong response at the other end of the pitch, as well as from other Eagles supporters, who tried to silence those not respecting the tribute.

Liverpool fans earlier paid their respects with a rousing rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ as the wreaths were brought out, raising a white banner reading ‘Diogo J’ and featuring the forward’s image and number 20.

Liverpool great Ian Rush, Palace chairman Steve Parish and Football Association chair Debbie Hewitt laid the wreaths in the Liverpool end as fans from both clubs showed their respect with a standing ovation as the late siblings’ images were displayed on the big screens inside the stadium.

Reds boss Arne Slot played down the interruption in the silence after the game, which his side lost 3-2 on penalties after drawing 2-2 in normal time.

“I don’t think this was planned, or that this was the idea of the fan that made some noise. Maybe he wasn’t aware of the fact that it was the minute of silence,” he said.

“He was just still happy and tried to cheer for his team. And I think then the fans of Palace were trying to calm that person or those persons down, so I don’t think he had a bad intention, the guy or people that made noise.

“They tried to calm him down, but that was a bit noisy as well. And then our fans reacted, ‘Hey, what’s happening here?’

“So I don’t think there’s a bad intention to it, because the fans of Crystal Palace and everywhere around the world have paid huge respect to Diogo and Andre and this was I think unlucky or, I can’t find the right words, but I don’t think there was a bad intention in it.

“We will see Friday, when Bournemouth come to our stadium, how respectful that is going to happen.

“It’s also five weeks ago, so that’s why maybe this fan who was just so happy for them to be in the Community Shield that he forgot in a second.”