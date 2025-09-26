Arne Slot confirms Liverpool owners paying Diogo Jota’s contract in full

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool’s owners will pay the final two years of the late Diogo Jota’s contract to his family, according to Reds manager Arne Slot.

The Portugal striker died aged 28 in a car crash with his brother Andre Silva on July 3, just 11 days after the father of three had married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso.

Reports in Portugal at the time suggested Fenway Sports Group had committed to paying out the rest of Jota’s deal, which would have run until the end of the 2026-27 season, in full to support his family.

And in an interview with TNT Sports, Slot has confirmed that to be the case, as he revealed: “I said how proud I felt about how the fans reacted and the ownership…

“Owners are mainly criticised, like managers, but the way they’ve handled this situation by paying his wife and his children all the money from the contract is – maybe people think it’s normal, but it is not in football.”

Slot also commended Liverpool’s supporters for how they reacted to Jota’s death, adding: “How many flowers there were, all the memorials, I can almost get emotional thinking about it.

“It’s unbelievable what our fans have done and our players as well, the way they have conducted themselves in and around the funeral.

“And then we have to train again. There are moments where I feel ‘what must his wife and his children feel now?’ It sounds so hard but our life continues.”