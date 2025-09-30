Diego Simeone discovers punishment after clash with Liverpool fan at Anfield
Simeone has received a one-match ban for ‘unsporting conduct’
Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has been given a one-match Champions League ban following his red card against Liverpool at Anfield.
Simeone was dismissed following Virgil van Dijk’s headed winner in injury time, with the head coach involved in a furious row with a Liverpool supporter.
Simeone said he regretted his actions following Van Dijk’s late goal, but explained that he had received insults from home supporters during the game on 17 September.
TV cameras showed a Liverpool supporter cheering in Simeone’s face as the Argentine was held back by stewards, with the Atletico manager claiming that his volatile reaction was sparked by insults from the supporter in question.
Uefa’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) announced it had suspended Simeone for one match for “unsporting conduct”.
Uefa also said that Liverpool were fined 4,000 euros (just under £3,500) for the throwing of objects by supporters.
There was no mention of an alleged spitting incident involving a member of Atletico Madrid’s coaching staff, however.
A Liverpool supporter claimed in a video on social media that he was spat at, with TV footage appearing to show a member of Atletico’s coaching staff spitting into the crowd after Simeone was pulled away by stewards.
