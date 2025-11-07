Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Frank says Tottenham are doing everything they can to support Destiny Udogie after a "terrible situation" in which he was allegedly threatened with a gun in north London.

The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation after the incident involving the Spurs left-back on 6 September, while the club said on Tuesday it was providing support to Udogie and his family.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent, blackmail and driving without a licence following the incident. He has been bailed while inquiries continue, the force said.

Udogie was named by Italian media on Tuesday as the previously unnamed Premier League player involved in the incident, with the 22-year-old still producing an impressive display in the 4-0 win over Copenhagen in the Champions League later that night.

Ahead of Saturday's visit of Manchester United, Frank revealed everyone at Tottenham had rallied around Udogie.

"It is a terrible situation to have been in and I can't speak too much about it as it's a legal case, as we know, but the club and we have done everything we can to support him," Frank said.

"We'll do that and he's clearly doing well on the pitch, which is good and we'll keep supporting him."

Police were called at 11.14pm on September 6 to reports a man in his 20s had been threatened with a gun in Cockfosters Parade, Barnet.

A spokesman said: "Officers spoke to the victim and, during the course of their investigation, it was also a reported another man in his 20s had also allegedly been blackmailed and threatened by the same individual.

"No injuries were reported in either incident.

"A 31-year-old man was arrested on Monday, September 8 on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent, blackmail and driving without a licence.

"He has been bailed while inquiries continue."

PA