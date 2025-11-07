Thomas Frank provides Destiny Udogie update after alleged gun incident
Udogie was allegedly threated with a gun in north London on 6 September
Thomas Frank says Tottenham are doing everything they can to support Destiny Udogie after a "terrible situation" in which he was allegedly threatened with a gun in north London.
The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation after the incident involving the Spurs left-back on 6 September, while the club said on Tuesday it was providing support to Udogie and his family.
A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent, blackmail and driving without a licence following the incident. He has been bailed while inquiries continue, the force said.
Udogie was named by Italian media on Tuesday as the previously unnamed Premier League player involved in the incident, with the 22-year-old still producing an impressive display in the 4-0 win over Copenhagen in the Champions League later that night.
Ahead of Saturday's visit of Manchester United, Frank revealed everyone at Tottenham had rallied around Udogie.
"It is a terrible situation to have been in and I can't speak too much about it as it's a legal case, as we know, but the club and we have done everything we can to support him," Frank said.
"We'll do that and he's clearly doing well on the pitch, which is good and we'll keep supporting him."
Police were called at 11.14pm on September 6 to reports a man in his 20s had been threatened with a gun in Cockfosters Parade, Barnet.
A spokesman said: "Officers spoke to the victim and, during the course of their investigation, it was also a reported another man in his 20s had also allegedly been blackmailed and threatened by the same individual.
"No injuries were reported in either incident.
"A 31-year-old man was arrested on Monday, September 8 on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent, blackmail and driving without a licence.
"He has been bailed while inquiries continue."
PA
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments