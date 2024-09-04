Demi Stokes explains why she swapped Champions League for Championship

Support truly

Demi Stokes is extremely excited to move from Manchester City to Newcastle United, despite raised eyebrows after the left-back swapped the Champions League for the Women’s Championship.

The 32-year-old was born in Dudley but raised in the North East as a product of Sunderland’s academy.

Stokes, who was part of the Lionesses squad that won Euro 2022, suggests her move back home is a no-brainer, both for footballing and family reasons.

"I was so excited when I had my meeting with [Newcastle’s staff]. It just made sense," said Stokes, reported by BBC Sport .

"The journey they have been on... I just wanted to be a part of it. I feel like I can really help, whether that’s on or off the pitch."

Newcastle were recently promoted to the Championship just one season after turning full-time. Their ambition to become competitors in the Women’s Super League speaks to Stokes, who progressed through a similar situation during her nine-year stay with City.

"Newcastle were a very ambitious club,” she said. “They wanted to push. They spoke about wanting to make the Champions League in time and to keep getting promoted.

Demi Stokes has departed Manchester City ( PA Archive )

"That in itself is exciting and I wanted to be a part of that. When I first signed for City, they were very similar in terms of what Newcastle want to do now.”

Stokes has enjoyed a hugely successful career for club and country. She racked up seven trophies with City, winning three FA Cups, three WSL Cups and the top flight in 2016. The left-back was also named in the PFA WSL Team of the Year in 2018 and 2019.

Prior to lifting Euro 2022 with England, Stokes contributed to winning the SheBelieves Cup and Arnold Clark Cup on the international stage.

At 32 years old, the potential of working on a quickly evolving project with her friends and family nearby is a prospect that she couldn’t turn down.

"When you play football you are always looking for that next high, that next buzz,” said Stokes. “I just know I will get that with this team and the fans.

“What better way to share that in Newcastle than with my friends and family there. It will be really nice for old school friends to come and watch games who haven’t been able to because Manchester is too far.”

Stokes, who became a mother in 2022, is thankful to Newcastle for understanding the difficulty of balancing professional football with being a parent. In fact, the North East club are actively working to make it easier.

"My son is allowed to come into training on recovery days,” she said. “Workplaces are going to become more like that as more and more people are seeing you can do both [be mother and a player].

“You can have kids with the right support. I don’t think it’s in the right place but it’s about pushing those boundaries and asking for help.

"It’s new for everyone. I always say the more we support women and each other, then it will only be for the best."