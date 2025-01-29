Dejan Kulusevski convinced Ange Postecoglou remains ‘right man’ for Tottenham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dejan Kulusevski is convinced Ange Postecoglou is the right man for Tottenham and will fight to help his under-pressure head coach achieve “big things” during the rest of the season.

Spurs slipped to a sixth loss from their last seven Premier League fixtures on Sunday, with a dismal 2-1 defeat at home to Leicester increasing the scrutiny on Postecoglou.

Postecoglou has battled with an injury crisis over the last two months and will be without 12 players for Thursday’s Europa League game against Elfsborg, but the Australian has repeatedly stated his belief that Tottenham – well placed in three cup competitions – can enjoy a special season.

“Yeah, I agree with him,” Kulusevski said. “Three cups, we’re doing really well in the cups so it’s easy to focus on league, but we’re doing really well in the cups.

“This is an important game and if we win we go to the next round, so I think we can do big things in these last four months.”

When Kulusevski provided a defence of Postecoglou’s credentials, he referenced impressive away wins at Manchester United and Manchester City earlier in the campaign before the squad became depleted.

The Sweden attacker, who has arguably been the club’s most consistent performer this season with nine goals and eight assists, has helped Spurs reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals and be on the verge of the last 16 in the Europa League.

Asked why Postecoglou is the right man, Kulusevski insisted: “Because we had games when we showed perfect football – football that not many teams can play in the world.

“We played beautiful games against United, against City 4-0, so I think he is the right man. We play for him. We want to win for him and to be honest we have similar ideas.

“I am very positive as a guy and I always want to play the football he wants. I have to fight for him because I believe in that football too. Yes, I think he’s the right man.

“The league (position) is very bad and the game on Sunday was tough to lose but you have to stay clear-minded and focus on the goals. We have done mistakes, don’t get me wrong.

“We have done a lot of mistakes. We are 10 to 11 fit players in four competitions and that’s not OK and that’s why the team is paying that price in the league especially.

“You can look at the manager and the players but it’s bigger than that, it’s everything involved.

“We play three games a week with nine or ten players. That’s all I need to say, it’s nothing more than that.

“I think everybody has got to watch the picture and ask themselves how we came this far. That’s it.”

Frustration has increased among Spurs’ supporters in recent months, especially since the January transfer window opened with the club yet to sign an outfield player.

It has led to Tottenham fans creating a new chant about under-fire chairman Daniel Levy, which includes a reference to their love for Kulusevski and has been regularly heard during the last six weeks.

“I’m just playing. I’m just playing football. If they see what I give, everything I give, if they appreciate it, it’s even better,” Kulusevski responded when quizzed on the song. “I’m happy that I’m getting love from them. That’s it.”