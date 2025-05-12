Arsenal face selection crisis as Declan Rice set to miss crucial clash with Newcastle
The midfielder sat out the Gunners’ 2-2 draw with Liverpool due to hip injury and is a doubt for the next game as well
Declan Rice is likely to miss Arsenal’s crucial clash with Newcastle, leaving manager Mikel Arteta short of midfielders.
The £105m signing, who has scored five goals in his last 12 games, sat out the 2-2 draw with Liverpool with a hip injury and Arteta is not confident he will recover for a game when Arsenal could clinch qualification for the Champions League.
"I think he is struggling, it does not look good,” said Arteta.
Arsenal will definitely be without Mikel Merino, who will be suspended after being sent off in the draw at Anfield, while Jorginho is not fully fit and Kai Havertz has been out for three months.
Arteta also said that Jurrien Timber, an unused substitute against Liverpool, was not able to be involved.
“With Jurrien we brought him to see if he was better but it was clear that he was not fit to play,” he said.
Forward Gabriel Jesus and defenders Takehiro Tomiyasu and Gabriel Magalhaes are also sidelined.
A point against Newcastle should secure a top-five finish for Arsenal, given their goal difference, while they finish their season away at Southampton.
