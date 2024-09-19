Declan Rice names Arsenal star who has gone to the ‘next level’ this season

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has gone to the “next level” this season now he is fully established as the club’s No 1, according to team-mate Declan Rice.

The Spaniard made a stunning double save against Atalanta to help Arsenal claim a point following a 0-0 draw in their Champions League opener in Italy.

It was the fourth time out of five games this season where Raya and the Arsenal defence have kept a clean sheet, and the 29-year-old has been key.

Raya made big saves in the 2-0 win at home to Wolves and the 2-0 win away to Aston Villa at the start of the season which helped Arsenal secure victory.

But his double stop to deny Mateo Retegui’s penalty as well as the follow-up was the best of the lot, and Raya was named player of the match for his heroics.

Raya joined Arsenal on loan from Brentford last season but only completed his move permanently this summer.

With England international Aaron Ramsdale departing the club to join Southampton, it has left Raya’s as Arsenal’s clear No 1 and Rice believes it has contributed to his form.

“We’re delighted with another clean sheet,” Rice told TNT Sports after the 0-0 draw.

“The centre-halves [William Saliba and Gabriel], I can’t speak highly enough of them; the keeper, he’s gone to the next level - unbelievable.

“They live the game in the right way. They love defending. When you’ve got a three, in a little triangle like that who want it as much as they do, it’s really good.

“He’s so level-headed, he hasn’t changed one bit. Even when [Ramsdale] come out the team and he went in, he didn’t change how he was. There was massive pressure.

“He was our number one last season. Obviously now he’s fully number one, there’s no questions around that now. He’s really focussed.

“That’s three games now this season where he’s made crucial saves. He’s doing everything right, he’s living away from football the right way and he’s showing that on the pitch.”

Raya credited the Arsenal goalkeeper coach Inaki Canafor his role in the penalty save after he ran over to the touchline while the referee’s decision was being checked by VAR.

“It’s just a penalty. I was lucky I went the right way to save it,” Raya told TNT Sports. I was unlucky the rebound fell to him but I was quick enough to get up and save the rebound.

“I took the decision to go to the sideline because it was a long time to decide if it was a penalty or not, so I went to speak to the goalie coach to get a better sense of what to do and what not to do.

He helped me a lot in every aspect, so credit to him as well. He does all the work with everything.”