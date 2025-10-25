Thomas Frank relishing chance to meet up with David Moyes after Everton clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Frank plans to carry on a “fantastic tradition” and share a drink with Euro 2024 buddy David Moyes after Tottenham’s trip to Everton.

Frank and Moyes struck up a strong rapport during a punditry role at the European Championships two summers ago.

The experienced duo went viral when they were caught laughing in the background of a podcast being recorded by Gary Lineker, but despite being rivals for 90 minutes at Everton’s new stadium on Sunday, they will put that to one side not long after full-time.

“I will 100 per cent go in and share a beer or a glass of red with David after the game,” Frank revealed.

“We always do that. That I appreciate. Some do it, some don’t. I always invite coaches in, so they are more than welcome.

“I think it’s important. I think it’s a fantastic tradition. We are all in the same s***. Only a few of us that actually understand each other.

“So, even though we can be a little bit, how can you say, tense on the touchline, in the end of the day, we understand each other.”

The ex-Brentford boss first locked horns with Moyes in the summer of 2020 before an admiration for the Scottish coach turned into a genuine friendship.

Frank laughed: “I also like my red wine and he is also a decent drinker. He also likes his beers and red wine. He’s a very good guy and I feel privileged to get to know him.

“And the first time I met him we were in the Championship and we played West Ham in a friendly. Or did I meet him before? I don’t know. But that stood out.

“Then we started to meet each other in different areas outside the pitch in different events and stuff like that or for dinner with other coaches and just mutual good respect.

“And yeah, we worked at the Euros and we had some good evenings!”

Following a fine start to life at Spurs, a run of one win in five matches has occurred either side of the October international break.

Richarlison had started the campaign in strong form, but his last goal was on September 21.

Ahead of Richarlison’s return to Everton, Frank backed him to improve on his record of five goals against his former employers after being asked if it could spark him back into life.

“Yeah, hopefully. I think Richarlison started the season very well and, touch wood, he’s in a good place,” Frank said.

“I can’t remember a spell this long where he hadn’t had anything, so big praise to the medical guys and the sport performance guys to put him in a very good place. Plus himself, working hard on that.”

Spurs will be without captain Cristian Romero (adductor) and Destiny Udogie (knee) in addition to seven other players for the trip to Hill Dickinson Stadium.