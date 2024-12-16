Rohl, Potter, Corberan or Moyes? contenders to replace Russell Martin at Saints

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Rock-bottom Southampton are searching for a new manager after sacking Russell Martin.

The Sport Republic-owned club parted company with their play-off winning coach following Sunday’s 5-0 home humbling at the hands of Tottenham.

Southampton already appear to be heading for a Championship return and here the PA news agency looks at some of the favourites to replace Martin.

Danny Rohl

The early favourite for the post is a young, progressive coach.

The 35-year-old oversaw a great escape with Sheffield Wednesday last term and has the Owls ninth in the Championship this season.

Rohl knows Southampton well having previously worked there as Ralph Hasenhuttl’s assistant for a short period before serving under Hansi Flick at Bayern Munich and Germany.

Graham Potter

Another with links to Southampton, albeit you have to go much further back for it.

Potter played for Saints during the 1996-97 season, making 10 appearances – including coming off the bench in the famous 6-3 win against Manchester United.

Potter established himself as one of the most exciting English coaches around but the former Swansea and Brighton boss has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea in April 2023.

Carlos Corberan

A place above Rohl’s Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship table are West Brom, who are coached by Corberan.

The 41-year-old Spaniard led Huddersfield to the Championship play-off final in 2022 and, after the briefest of spells at Olympiacos, headed to the Hawthorns.

Corberan had been linked with the vacant Wolves post as well as that at Southampton, who the Baggies lost to in the play-off semi-finals last season.

David Moyes

The experienced Scot is looking for a return to management after the curtain came down on his second spell as West Ham boss at the end of last season.

Moyes led the east London outfit to Europa Conference League glory in 2022-23 during that second stint and has vast experience at the top level, having coached the likes of Everton, Manchester United and Sunderland.