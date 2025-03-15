David Moyes’ unbeaten run continues as relieved Everton salvage draw against West Ham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jake O’Brien’s last-gasp equaliser secured a 1-1 draw with West Ham and extended Everton’s unbeaten run in the Premier League to nine games.

The Toffees were denied a penalty late in the first half following a VAR check and the Hammers took advantage with a fine goal from Tomas Soucek midway through the second period.

Time looked to have run out for the Toffees but right-back O’Brien headed in his second goal in three games as the clock ticked past 90 minutes to earn David Moyes a point against his former side.

Carlos Alcaraz came back into the Everton starting line-up while Graham Potter made three changes from the team beaten by Newcastle on Monday, with Lucas Paqueta, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Emerson all included.

Everton began brightly but it was West Ham who almost took the lead in the 13th minute when Jarrod Bowen’s header hit Jarrad Branthwaite and drew a flying save from Jordan Pickford.

O’Brien and Jack Harrison were exploiting space down the right but they could not fashion a clear opportunity, while Vitalii Mykolenko’s cross from the other side was headed just wide by Beto.

Pickford was called on again in the 28th minute when a West Ham break saw Max Kilman find Bowen on the edge of the box.

The England forward produced a neat flick and volley on the turn that Pickford tipped over the bar.

Five minutes later Alphonse Areola was called on to make his first meaningful save as another move down the right ended with O’Brien sending in a firm shot from 20 yards that the Hammers keeper pushed away.

open image in gallery ( Action Images via Reuters )

Everton were then celebrating a minute before the break when Beto went down under pressure from Mavropanos and Kilman, and referee Darren Bond pointed to the spot.

But he was directed to the pitchside monitor and quickly changed his mind, with replays showing no real contact on the Everton forward.

Bond left the pitch with boos ringing in his ears from the frustrated home fans, and Everton struggled to get going in the second half, with the visitors looking more dangerous.

open image in gallery ( REUTERS )

And, in the 67th minute, Soucek gave West Ham the lead, picking up the ball from Bowen on the right of the area, turning sharply and sending a shot beyond Pickford and into the bottom corner.

Bowen then tested a furious Pickford again as Potter’s side looked to double their lead, before the hosts finally managed a spell of pressure in response.

Youssef Chermiti, on as a substitute for his first appearance of the season, had a shot blocked, and the young forward also had a role in the equaliser.

Chermiti’s shot was saved by Areola but Alcaraz picked up the ball and crossed it to the other side of the box where Idrissa Gueye’s first-time cross was headed in by O’Brien.

And Everton could have snatched all three points but Alcaraz shot just wide from 12 yards.