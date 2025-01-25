They don’t look great – David Moyes sweats on Calvert-Lewin and Mangala injuries

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Moyes is anxiously awaiting injury updates on Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Orel Mangala after celebrating his 700th Premier League game as a manager by leading Everton to a 1-0 win at Brighton.

The 61-year-old marked the landmark occasion in memorable fashion thanks to a disputed first-half penalty from Iliman Ndiaye, which moved the Toffees seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Moyes became only the third man to reach the milestone, behind former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger (828) and ex-Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson (810).

However, a victorious trip to the Amex Stadium was tempered by striker Calvert-Lewin limping off with a hamstring problem inside 13 minutes before a knee issue for midfielder Mangala left Everton a man short in the final stages.

“They don’t look great either of them,” manager Moyes said of the injuries after watching his side produce a resolute defensive display on the south coast.

“But they’ll get assessed first thing (on Sunday) and then we’ll make a decision. They seem like they’re not the best, either of them, at the moment.

“We’ve had a difficult day and, if we’d actually come away and not got a result today, it would have felt much sorer because of the couple of injuries we’ve picked up.

“That was great credit to the players, their effort and commitment to get a result under the circumstances.”

Moyes toasted a second successive victory since returning for his second spell at Goodison Park a fortnight ago following last weekend’s 3-2 success over Tottenham.

The Scot has also managed Manchester United, Sunderland and West Ham in the top flight after initially joining the Toffees from Preston in 2002.

“I hope I’m not in any way boastful, but 700 games is quite an achievement in the Premier League,” he said of his personal feat.

“We’re probably talking about managing in the best league in the world which entertains most of the best managers in the world at sometime in their career.

“And I’ve got 700, behind probably the two best – maybe you could put Jose Mourinho in it and Pep (Guardiola) certainly if you’re talking about the best – but to be just below Arsene and Alex is quite pleasing.”

Ndiaye fired home from the spot in the 42nd minute when Seagulls defender Joel Veltman was punished for handball following VAR intervention.

Albion players and fans felt Veltman was fouled as he brushed the ball behind with his right arm while going to ground under pressure from Everton substitute Beto.

Moyes, who is the Premier League’s oldest manager, and Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler, the division’s youngest at 31, disagreed on the decisive decision.

“I actually think it’s a definite penalty – he uses his hand,” said Moyes.

“I can understand that maybe they think there was pressure from Beto, but Beto’s job is to get pressure; the defender’s job is to find a way of clearing the ball or releasing it.”

Referee Tim Robinson initially awarded a corner before pointing to the spot after watching the incident on a pitch-side monitor.

Seagulls head coach Hurzeler, whose ninth-placed side dominated the second period but managed only one attempt on target during the match, said: “The VAR can’t get into this situation.

“If the referee decides like this then you should play on and then the VAR is not necessary for this. It’s not a clear handball.

“He (Veltman) felt a touch and of course when you feel a touch, the normal reaction is that the hands are coming and then the hand went on the ball, so it can’t be a penalty.

“We’re disappointed, we are frustrated about the result. It was a game where we tried a lot, but not a lot of things worked out like we expected them to.”