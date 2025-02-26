David Moyes rues missed chances as Everton battle back to draw at Brentford

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Moyes felt Everton deserved more after they were denied another victory by inspired Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

Jake O’Brien’s first Everton goal did at least stretch their unbeaten run to seven Premier League matches after a 1-1 draw in west London.

Yoane Wissa’s 13th goal of the season before half-time looked set to condemn Moyes to only a second defeat in his eighth league match back in charge.

But Irish defender O’Brien’s second-half header made it 15 points from a possible 24 since Moyes returned to the hot-seat.

The Toffees could have won it as well, had in-form striker Beto not come out on the wrong side of his personal duel with Flekken.

Three times the Brazilian only had Flekken to beat, twice in the first half and again late in the second, and three times the Dutch keeper made a superb save.

“I thought we played really well, this is always a difficult place for me to come and get a result,” said Moyes, who lost all three of his Premier League visits to Brentford with West Ham.

“If you’d given me a point at the start I’d have probably taken it, but on reflection I think we should have taken all three.

“We were well prepared and well organised, we thought. But then to go one down, I thought the boys were magnificent in the second half.

“We had Beto through on goal three times and he’s been deadly in those situations. The Brentford goalkeeper made three good saves.

“Beto has stepped up to the plate in the main for us but we had enough opportunities to get some other chances.

“He’s got through three times today and given himself a chance so I hope he keeps getting those opportunities.”

Brentford, who had the best home record in the league over the first half of the season, are now without a win in seven on their own patch in all competitions.

Boss Thomas Frank said: “I felt we kept a quite consistent performance today, not too bad and high enough, not through the roof.

“When you are leading 1-0, and I think in the second half we controlled them, and then they get a goal that’s a bit ‘aargh’!

“On the flip side Mark Flekken was outstanding, probably man of the match, with three crucial saves.

“He gave us the opportunity to win the game and then to make sure we got a point. He’s a fantastic keeper, one of the best in the league on one-on-ones.”