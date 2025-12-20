David Moyes fumes over refereeing in Arsenal clash: ‘I’d probably be fined’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Moyes was forced to contain his fury at the officiating after Everton succumbed to a drab 1-0 loss at home to Arsenal.

Viktor Gyokeres’ first half penalty proved the difference after Jake O’Brien bizarrely raised both arms while jumping for a corner and handling the delivery in the box.

However, it was a later incident that drew the ire of Moyes, with no action being taken against William Saliba for booting the foot of Thierno Barry as both players tried to make contact with a bouncing ball.

The challenge was checked by VAR before it was cleared, with the Premier League Match Centre stating that it was deemed the contact “wasn’t sufficient for a penalty”.

Moyes was engaged in discussions with referee Sam Barrott at full-time and when asked by Sky Sports what they spoke about, he replied: "I’d like to [repeat it], but I’d probably be fined in some ways. You need to find ways at Sky to talk to referees or don’t bother asking me.

"It was a day where just a lot of things didn’t quite suit and go our way. There was quite a few people going down injured. The referee was blowing up for them. It’s a different football club here. We play tough. We expect our referees to do the same.”

On the penalty decision, he added: "I think they’re saying it’s insignificant contact, and it might have been. May well have been. They come up with new words for every decision don’t they."

open image in gallery William Saliba makes contact with Thierno Barry's raised foot in the box ( REUTERS )

Moyes was dismayed by the refereeing at the Hill Dickinson Stadium but could have no complaints about the offence of O’Brien, who moments later had gotten away with a shove in the back of Gyokeres at the back post.

He said: “I didn’t think Arsenal gave us too many problems before the penalty kick. If anything we started better than Arsenal. But it was a poor decision by Jake O'Brien to raise his arms which made it difficult. I think that was the first corner of the game.

“These things happen and players don’t mean to do it but you shouldn’t be sticking your arms up there that’s for sure."