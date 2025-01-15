David Moyes: I can’t magic an end to Everton’s goalscoring woes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Everton manager David Moyes admits he is not a magician and will have to turn to the transfer market to solve their goalscoring problem after a suffering a double blow in his first match back in charge at Goodison Park.

After losing 1-0 to Aston Villa on his return after nearly 12 years away there was more bad news for the Scot with on-loan striker Armando Broja likely to be sent back to Chelsea as his ankle injury will sideline him for at least three months.

With goals hard to come by – this was the 11th time this season and ninth occasion in the last 11 league games they had failed to score – Moyes desperately needs reinforcements up front and Broja’s departure would at least free up a place for another loan signing.

“Ultimately it is not just this one game tonight, it has been other games and I think it is there for everybody to see,” he said.

“It’s not something I’ve just come in and said, ‘We’re not quite good enough at finishing’.

“By the way, I can’t ‘magic’ all that to change, I just can’t do it.

“I can see Sean (Dyche) got in a great group of players with their attitude and commitment but we are desperately needing to add some quality in certain areas, mainly to create and craft goals and finish as well.

“We are needing to get those levels up. The situation the club has been in it has probably not been able to go to a level of player in the market which might make the difference.

“We do need to add to the squad if we can but we just have to be careful we don’t go too much (due to profitability and sustainability rules) but we will try to see what we can do – definitely.”

On Broja, who was carried off on a stretcher in last week’s FA Cup win over Peterborough, Moyes added: “We think he is going to be out for somewhere between 10 and 12 weeks.

“So it would probably mean there is a possibility – and it’s not done yet – he would have to go back to Chelsea because we can’t get loans in as our loans are full.”

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was delighted to have ended their poor run away from home.

“Very important today to win, we have broken our barren spell in the last matches we played away in the Premier League,” he said after his side secured their first away win in six attempts.

“Today the result was very important. I think we deserved to win and it is very important for our confidence.”

New £21million signing Donyell Malen watched his new side from the stands, having arrived from Borussia Dortmund.

“We are excited how he can help us and these players,” added Emery.

“Hopefully we can get his best.”