Goodison Park’s last FA Cup tie will not live long in memory – David Moyes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Everton manager David Moyes admits Goodison Park’s final FA Cup tie will be consigned to history pretty quickly but believes long-time fans have plenty of highlights to remember in the competition.

The club’s hopes of adding to their five FA Cups, the last of which came in 1995, were dashed by a 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth.

It brought to an end the trophy’s 135-year association with Goodison, which became the first league ground to host a final in 1894, with the Toffees set to move into a brand new riverside stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock next season.

“We put a strong team out today to try to get ourselves through the competition. We saw it as a great chance, but it wouldn’t be our number one priority,” said Moyes, who is focusing on top-flight survival.

“I know if I am an Everton supporter who has watched the club over many years I would have loved another tie here at Goodison – or even better another Wembley trip.

“The real Evertonians will have seen the great teams who were here and won trophies. They will not remember today for great reasons.

“But I am sure the best teams who got to finals and won finals will be the ones who are remembered.”

Everton’s stand-in captain James Tarkowski had a first half to forget as he brought down Antoine Semenyo for the penalty the Cherries winger converted and then his errant pass led to Daniel Jebbison adding a second.

The home side hit the woodwork three times in the second half but could not find a way back.

“It was probably not our day when it comes like that, but at least we showed bit of gumption in the second half,” added Moyes.

“We conceded two terrible goals, two really poor goals, but we kept at it.

“We made a couple of poor decisions with the ball, but part of trying to improve is there are always going to be things that are not going to go quite well and today things didn’t go quite as well.”

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has impressed everyone this season by guiding his side to within three points of fourth place, but, despite progressing to the fifth round, he is not thinking about a double-pronged attack on the top-flight’s elite sides.

“This is not about looking at a run. You have to earn the right to play one more game,” he said.

“For me the draw is very important in this competition, but whatever the draw we have we will be fighting next round to play in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

“We had the chance last season and we lost it in extra time against Leicester and we regret some things about that game.

“Let’s see if this season we are able to go one step forward and keep fighting because you have to keep believing.

“This competition is not just about how you play, it is about soul, it is about belief, the willingness to sacrifice whatever is needed to go to the next round.

“I trust we have that even in a young team.”