Who is David Kogan? Football’s new independent regulator with huge issues to solve

Former journalist and media executive David Kogan is set to be appointed as the chair of the new independent football regulator.

Kogan, 67, has been selected as the Government's preferred candidate to chair the new watchdog. Kogan will now appear before MPs on the Culture, Media and Sport select committee for pre-appointment scrutiny.

He has previously advised the Premier League and the EFL on television rights deals in a 45-year career as a media executive, business leader and corporate advisor, is now set to head up a new body intended to ensure football clubs in the top five tiers are financially sustainable.

An independent regulator was the key recommendation of the 2021 fan-led review of football, which was commissioned by the Conservative Government in the wake of the European Super League scandal.

Its progress through Parliament was interrupted when the General Election was called last summer, but the new Labour Government has picked up the baton.

One of the regulator's key early tasks will be to produce a 'State of the Game' review examining football's financial flows, including the controversial parachute payments made to clubs relegated from the Premier League.

EFL chairman Rick Parry has long called for these to be reformed, arguing they distort competition in the Championship and contribute to a "cliff edge" in finances between the first and second tiers of English football.

Kogan has negotiated a succession of multi-billion pound TV rights deals on behalf of major sporting bodies, including the Premier League and the EFL.

open image in gallery The independent regulator will have key issues to solve within English football ( PA Archive )

He has also advised European football's governing body Uefa, the Scottish Premier League, Six Nations, Premiership Rugby and the NFL.

Most recently, he was involved in the sale of broadcast rights on behalf of the Women's Super League.

Kogan's appointment has already attracted accusations of "cronyism" from the Conservatives given his Labour connections. He has made financial donations to individual MPs, including Chancellor Rachel Reeves, and has stood down as chair of the independent website LabourList in order to take on the role with the regulator.

The Conservatives claimed his links to the Labour Party called into question his “ability to operate with the impartiality fans deserve” and showed the Government was “more interested in rewarding its donors than serving the public interest”.

A Labour source said the accusation was a “shameful attempt” to undermine the regulator and “smear a highly qualified, respected candidate for its leadership”.

Shadow sports minister Louie French said: “This Labour Government has been caught offside yet again, installing one of their key cronies at the helm of what should be an independent regulator.

“This deeply political appointment calls into question the regulator’s ability to operate with the impartiality fans deserve.

“It’s yet another example of a Labour Government more interested in rewarding its donors than serving the public interest.”

A Labour source said: “This is a shameful attempt by the Tories to undermine the Independent Football Regulator and to smear a highly qualified, respected candidate for its leadership.

“Labour backs a regulator that puts fans first and safeguards the future of English football, ensuring our clubs are run sustainably, fairly and with the supporters at the heart of the game.”

Under the previous Conservative government, several Tory donors also received appointments to public sector jobs.

In 2022, Wol Kolade’s appointment as deputy chairman of NHS England also sparked allegations of “cronyism” due to his donations of almost £1 million to the Conservatives, while fellow Tory donor Simon Blagden’s appointment to the UK Health Security Agency’s advisory board faced similar criticism.

There is no suggestion an improper recruitment process was followed in either case.

PA