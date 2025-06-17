Sacked referee David Coote charged by FA over Jurgen Klopp comments
The former Premier League referee was sacked last December by Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL)
Former Premier League referee David Coote has been hit with a charge by the Football Association concerning comments he made about ex-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
The official was sacked last December by Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL) following a viral video that circulated online showing him to have made derogatory remarks about the German from July 2020.
One of the comments concerned Klopp’s nationality, which has led the FA to claim the remark constituted an alleged ‘aggravated breach’ under its rules.
The FA said Coote would face no further action in regard to separate allegations of gambling misconduct, which he had strenuously denied. The FA said those allegations had been fully investigated.