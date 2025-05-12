David Beckham tells gloating Minnesota United to ‘show a little respect’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham told Minnesota United a “show a little respect” after the Major League Soccer side celebrated victory by poking fun at the ‘Pink Phony Club’ on social media.

Saturday saw global star Lionel Messi suffer his heaviest defeat since moving Stateside two years ago as Eric Ramsay’s Loons ran out 4-1 victors at a packed Allianz Field.

Minnesota basked in the afterglow of that win on social media, including taking aim at Miami with an Instagram post referencing their pink kit and Chappell Roan’s song Pink Pony Club.

“Pink Phony Club” read the caption on an image featuring a goal celebration and shot of the overall MLS standings with Minnesota in fifth, a point ahead of Miami.

Irritated co-owner Beckham hit back in the comment section, saying: “Show a little respect @mnufc be elegant in triumph.”

The former Manchester United and England star also went onto comment on their next Instagram post, which was captioned “49 years and counting” with an image of a giant banner reading: “History over hype. Culture over cash.”

Beckham responded saying “respect over everything” in a comment featuring a pink heart emoji.

Miami were founded in 2018 and began playing two years later, with the side winning the Leagues Cup in 2023 during Messi’s first season in Florida.

They topped the regular season standings last term to win the Supporters’ Shield, only to bow out in the first round of the MLS play-offs to Atlanta United.

Miami are fourth in the Eastern Conference and sixth in the overall table after losing to Minnesota, who are enjoying a fruitful second season under Ramsay.

The 33-year-old left his coaching role at Manchester United to take the Twin Cities post in February 2024 and has recently been linked with the Southampton job having impressed in MLS.

Welsh coach Ramsay said after beating Miami: “I think for the club as a whole that was really important, but certainly for us as a team to show that we can compete with the very best was really important for us.

“We’re obviously in a good place at the moment but we’ve got to keep that going, we’ve got to keep working.

“We got to make sure that that this feeling doesn’t dwell really and we’re straight from tomorrow onto that game on Wednesday night.”

Minnesota travel to the Houston Dynamo in midweek, while Miami head to the San Jose Earthquakes. Javier Mascherano’s side are taking place in the FIFA Club World Cup this summer.