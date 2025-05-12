Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Beckham told Minnesota United to “show a little respect” after their social media account mocked Inter Miami.

Minnesota thrashed the Beckham-owned Miami 4-1, despite Lionel Messi’s second-half goal, to climb above their rivals in the league table. It was a fourth defeat in five games for Miami, who dropped to fourth in the Eastern Conference.

Afterwards Minnesota posted a picture of the game on Instagram with the captain “Pink Phony Club” – a reference to Miami’s colours and a dig at their lack of history, playing on the title of the Chappel Road song Pink Pony Club.

Beckham responded to the post, commenting: “Show a little respect, be elegant in triumph.”

Another Minnesota post showed a picture of a banner from the game which read: “History over hype, culture over cash.”

Beckham replied: “Respect over everything.”

Goals from Bongokuhle Hlongwane just after the half-hour and Anthony Markanich on the stroke of half-time set Miami on the path to defeat.

Messi pulled one back just after the break, reacting quickly to work himself into space from Jordi Alba's low cross and while he scuffed his shot, it was still well placed to beat Dayne St Clair.

It was the second game in a row where Messi had found the back of the net, having also bagged the last goal in Miami’s 4-1 victory over New York Red Bulls last week, but that was as good as it got.

Marcelo Weigandt unintentionally directed into his own net in the 68th minute and moments later, Robin Lod added gloss to the scoreline for Minnesota.

Messi’s former Barcelona team-mate Luis Suarez was unavailable for the clash due to personal reasons.