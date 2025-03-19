Darwin Nunez wants to ‘forget’ about Liverpool as he speaks out on Anfield future
The Uruguay international has scored just seven times for the Reds this season
Darwin Nunez admits he wants to “forget” about his Liverpool woes while on international duty this week, as he vows to fight for his future at the club.
Nunez has scored just seven times for the Reds this season and has earned both praise and rebuke from head coach Arne Slot for his efforts on the pitch.
A difficult season personally has been mirrored in recent days by struggles for the whole team, as they suffered painful defeats both in the Champions League at the hands of PSG – Nunez’s penalty was saved by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the fateful shootout – and then by Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final.
Nunez told Uruguayan outlet El Pais he is relieved to have some time away from Liverpool playing for his country, who face Argentina and Bolivia in World Cup qualifiers over the coming days.
Nunez said “the ball doesn’t want to go in” and added: “[I’m motivated] to forget a little about what’s happening there [at Liverpool]. Besides, there’s nothing more beautiful for a player than wearing your country’s jersey.”
Liverpool’s Premier League title charge has been propelled once again by Mohamed Salah, with 32 goals in all competitions, but his contract expires in June and with no sign of a resolution big changes could be ahead this summer. Potential new strikers have already been linked, with speculation Nunez may be moved on, but he says he wants to fight for his place.
“These are moments that one goes through in football,” he said. “I’m not someone who throws in the towel because they don’t play, but instead I’m going to keep working so I can play. I know I’m not performing as well as I should.”
Liverpool next play Everton at Anfield when the Premier League resumes in April.
