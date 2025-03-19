Darwin Nunez wants to ‘forget’ about Liverpool as he speaks out on Anfield future

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Darwin Nunez admits he wants to “forget” about his Liverpool woes while on international duty this week, as he vows to fight for his future at the club.

Nunez has scored just seven times for the Reds this season and has earned both praise and rebuke from head coach Arne Slot for his efforts on the pitch.

A difficult season personally has been mirrored in recent days by struggles for the whole team, as they suffered painful defeats both in the Champions League at the hands of PSG – Nunez’s penalty was saved by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the fateful shootout – and then by Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final.

Nunez told Uruguayan outlet El Pais he is relieved to have some time away from Liverpool playing for his country, who face Argentina and Bolivia in World Cup qualifiers over the coming days.

Nunez said “the ball doesn’t want to go in” and added: “[I’m motivated] to forget a little about what’s happening there [at Liverpool]. Besides, there’s nothing more beautiful for a player than wearing your country’s jersey.”

Nunez sees his penalty saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma ( Getty Images )

Liverpool’s Premier League title charge has been propelled once again by Mohamed Salah, with 32 goals in all competitions, but his contract expires in June and with no sign of a resolution big changes could be ahead this summer. Potential new strikers have already been linked, with speculation Nunez may be moved on, but he says he wants to fight for his place.

“These are moments that one goes through in football,” he said. “I’m not someone who throws in the towel because they don’t play, but instead I’m going to keep working so I can play. I know I’m not performing as well as I should.”

Liverpool next play Everton at Anfield when the Premier League resumes in April.