Independent
Trump latest
Darwin Nunez set for Liverpool Community Shield squad despite doubts over future

The PA news agency understands the Uruguay international’s representatives are in talks with Al Hilal.

Carl Markham
Wednesday 06 August 2025 05:51 EDT
Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is a target for Al Hilal (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is a target for Al Hilal (Peter Byrne/PA)

Darwin Nunez is expected to be in Liverpool’s squad for the Community Shield on Sunday despite ongoing speculation about his future.

The PA news agency understands the Uruguay international’s representatives are in talks with Al Hilal, who have been linked with the striker for several months, but the Saudi Pro League club have yet to open discussions with the Reds.

Until the 26-year-old makes a decision on whether he wants to move to the Middle East there is unlikely to be any approach.

A similar situation surrounds midfielder Harvey Elliott, who is wanted by RB Leipzig.

The 22-year-old, player of the tournament as England won the European Under-21 Championships this summer, made 28 appearances last season but only three were starts in either the Premier League or Champions League.

His opportunities are likely to be even more limited heading into the new campaign and after featuring in Monday’s 4-1 win over Athletic Bilbao he was last to leave the pitch, waving and blowing kisses to all four sides of the ground.

Leipzig want Elliott as a replacement for Xavi Simons, who looks set to leave for Chelsea, and the Bundesliga club are currently trying to sell a move to Germany to the player.

