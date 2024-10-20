Manchester United coach facing possible ban after referee altercation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Manchester United coach Darren Fletcher is set to discover if he faces an FA charge for his half-time outburst at the officials in the Old Trafford tunnel during Saturday’s 2-1 win over Brentford.

Fletcher pursued and confronted fourth official Gavin Ward and sought to speak to the referee as United complained that Brentford’s goal, scored when Matthijs de Ligt was ordered off to receive treatment, was allowed to stand.

Referee Sam Barrott is due to submit his report to the FA on Monday and Fletcher will learn if he faces disciplinary action.

De Ligt, who had suffered a cut head in an early collision with Brentford forward Kevin Schade, was told to leave the field again because it was bleeding just before half-time and Ethan Pinnock promptly headed Thomas Frank’s team ahead.

Manager Erik ten Hag and his assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy were both cautioned by Barrott for their protests in the technical area.

After the match Ten Hag claimed De Ligt should have been allowed to stay on the pitch because it was “dry blood”, saying: “I didn’t understand why he was sent off.” He also felt the incident inspired United’s comeback win, adding: “We felt some injustice and used it is as fuel.”

Fletcher was technical director at Old Trafford before having his role changed after Jason Wilcox was appointed and as Ineos implemented a new structure.

Last week, Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis was given a five-match stadium ban for improper conduct in the tunnel after his side’s 1-0 defeat to Fulham in September.