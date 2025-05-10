Fabian Hurzeler hails Danny Welbeck after Brighton beat Wolves

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler hailed veteran striker Danny Welbeck after he scored a landmark goal in the 2-0 win at Wolves.

The 34-year-old’s first-half penalty at Molineux was his 10th Premier League goal of the season – the first time he has hit double figures in the league.

Brajan Gruda added a late second as the Seagulls kept themselves in the race for European qualification.

Hurzeler said: “First of all I need to thank the medical department that Danny is on the pitch. Danny has never had so many minutes for us as he has had in this season.

“Danny is an unbelievable role model for everyone, especially the younger players, both on the pitch and on the side.

“On top of that, he is a great goalscorer, he has proved it so far this season so I am very happy he is in our team.

“I hope (he can carry on), but I can’t see it to the future, so we will have to wait and see.

“With Danny it is not a hope, he has to continue how he behaves at the moment, he is very professional.“I am convinced that he can carry on for a long time.”

The victory kept Brighton’s chances of qualifying for Europe alive as they chase an eighth-placed finish, which could be enough to make the Europa Conference League if Manchester City beat Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final next weekend.

But the German is only focusing on his side’s next match with Liverpool.

“I’m not thinking about Europe,” he said. “I’m thinking about how we can compete in the next game with the best team in the league.”

Wolves were unable to show any of the form that saw them win six successive matches recently and this was a first home defeat since February.

Boss Vitor Pereira said: “They deserved to win, we know we can be better, it is time to correct – mentally and physically – my team.

“We can play at a better level.

“The only thing that I can control is my training, and not only tactically, but to correct mentally the players to face the next two games.

“But it’s important to keep the motivation, the ambition, to finish in the best position. This is my message.

“We have to keep our work so we can be better in the next two games. We have six points to play for.”