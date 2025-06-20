London City Lionesses announce high-profile signing of Danielle van de Donk
The newly promoted side underlined their ambitions for the Women’s Super League by signing the Dutch international in a major coup
33-year-old midfielder, Danielle van de Donk, joined London City Lionesses on a free transfer following the expiry of her contract at French giants Lyon, now rebranded OL Lyonnes. Both OL Lyonnes and London City are part of Michele Kang’s growing portfolio in women's football with the American investor continuing to make waves across Europe.
This marks a significant first signing for the Lionesses ahead of their inaugural WSL campaign after they clinched the Championship title in May. The club operates independently of any men’s team - setting it apart in a league dominated by affiliated giants like Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.
Van de Donk brings with her a wealth of experience and a winning streak. She lifted the WSL trophy with Arsenal in 2019 and played a central role in the Netherlands’ European Championship victory in 2017, later helping the team reach the 2019 World Cup final.
Speaking after the announcement, van de Donk said: “I feel really good about this decision. It’s such a nice environment to be in, the club really appeals to me, it reminds me of a little family, and I want to be a part of it. The project that London City have, it’s different but in a good way. London City have to battle for everything and that’s my style.”
The veteran midfielder has penned a two year deal and will be central to a team aiming to challenge the established order in English women’s football.
Elsewhere in the women’s game the FA has confirmed plans to expand the WSL to 14 teams starting from the 2026-27 season, a move that signals continued growth and investment in the top tier.
In the third tier Burnley have appointed two time WSL winning manager Matt Beard as their new head coach, making headlines as they gear up for a transition to full time professionalism.
The former Liverpool manager was in advanced discussions with Burnley and told the club’s media channels: “I’m so impressed with everybody I’ve met at the club and the conversations I’ve had, and I’m looking forward to getting started.”
Beard, who was previously in charge at Chelsea and West Ham, arrives with the club preparing to become a full-time women’s football operation from next season.
