Daniel Levy gives no clarity on Ange Postecoglou future in end-of-season message

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy hopes to use Wednesday’s Europa League success as a springboard for more silverware, but failed to provide clarity on Ange Postecoglou’s future in his end-of-season message.

Postecoglou delivered an eagerly-awaited trophy for Spurs’ much-maligned chairman with a 1-0 win over Manchester United in Bilbao and in the process etched his name into club folklore.

The Australian has faced intense speculation over his future this season following a torrid Premier League campaign, but after he guided Tottenham to silverware for the first time since 2008, he was serenaded by thousands of fans in Friday’s open-top bus parade.

An estimated 220,000 supporters attended Friday’s parade where an outpouring of affection for Postecoglou was followed by his killer line that “season three is always better than season two”, but the 59-year-old revealed on Saturday that no talks with the club had occurred.

Chairman Levy paid tribute to Postecoglou in his end-of-season message to fans before Sunday’s visit of Brighton and yet offered no assurances about the long-term future of the former Celtic boss.

“We did it. What an unforgettable night it was in Bilbao as we ended our long wait for glory. This is a huge moment for the whole club, an historic achievement that sees us lift our first European trophy since 1984,” Levy wrote in Tottenham’s matchday programme.

“This club has been on an incredible journey on and off the pitch since we last won silverware, the League Cup, in 2008 – establishing ourselves as one of the biggest in Europe, moving into our new stadium and experiencing some incredible moments – we knew a trophy was the missing piece.

“We’ve come so close on a number of occasions and never quite got over the line – I have never wavered from the belief that success is just around the corner.

“I’d like to thank Ange and the players for making this incredible achievement possible and thanks to all of our amazing staff – there is so much hard work that goes on behind the scenes and this moment is for everyone to enjoy.

“I’d also like to thank you – the fans – for staying with us and carrying that same belief. I know it’s been hard at times and I have shared in that pain and frustration along the way. But when we all come together, we know we can achieve something special.

“Your support – whether that was in Bilbao, in our own stadium or in pubs and homes around the world – was the driving force behind our team.

“This is one trophy – our clear ambition as a club has always been long-term, sustained success, competing for top honours every year. We have now tasted success and we are determined to use this as a springboard for more.”