Daniel Farke apologises to Leeds fans after cup exit at Sheffield Wednesday

Daniel Farke said he was embarrassed and apologised to Leeds fans after his side crashed out of the Carabao Cup on penalties against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls won the shoot-out 3-0 at a virtually empty Hillsborough after Leeds substitute Jayden Bogle had cancelled out goalkeeper Karl Darlow’s second-half own goal.

Leeds’ stunning upset was compounded by Ao Tanaka’s knee injury, with Farke revealing the absent Japan midfielder will be out until after the international break after damaging MCL ligaments in Saturday’s defeat at Arsenal.

Farke said after his side’s second-round exit: “We have to take all of the criticism and we are self-critical because out of all the chances we should put four or five goals to bed.

“It’s always a bit annoying and you feel a bit embarrassed as a Premier League side, but we have been involved in so many games on this level, especially in the cup – this is why there are so many surprises and shock results.

“Even the team in the lower league can win such a game. Today was one of those days and congratulations to Sheffield Wednesday.”

When asked for his message to Leeds fans, Farke said: “You can feel for them. We’re sorry anyhow. We feel a bit embarrassed that we don’t go through in such a game. We can just say ‘sorry’ because they made the trip and wanted to celebrate.”

Wednesday captain Barry Bannan converted the first penalty in the shoot-out and Ike Ugbo and Liam Palmer also hit the target, while saved efforts from Leeds pair Joel Piroe and Sean Longstaff sandwiched Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s miss.

On Tanaka’s lay-off, Farke added: “It’s quite similar to Ethan Ampadu’s injury.

“Of course it’s tough to take. Two of our key players in central midfield positions are out within a few days, but that’s football. We have to get on with it and find some solutions.”

Many Wednesday fans answered the call of the club’s Supporters Trust to boycott the tie in protest against owner Dejphon Chansiri and only a half-full South Stand was in use at Hillsborough apart from the away end.

Head coach Henrik Pedersen made 10 changes following his side’s 2-2 draw at Wrexham on Saturday, while seven of his starting line-up have yet to make their league debuts for the club.

Pedersen said: “We knew we would not have the ball so much, but how big passion, how big discipline, how much belief they played this defensive game today.

“It was amazing and of course you need a little bit of luck in a game like today’s, but our goalkeeper (Ethan Horvath) was amazing today.

“I’m really, really proud with how much discipline, with how much passion they played.

“It was also again amazing to see the reaction from the senior players who were not in the squad, how they were before the game, during the game, after the game and how happy they were for the young boys.”