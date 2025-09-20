Daniel Farke says early season form shows Leeds ‘belong’ in the Premier League

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leeds boss Daniel Farke says his side have showed they “belong” in the Premier League following their 3-1 victory over Wolves at Molineux.

Things started well for Wolves boss Vitor Pereira, who signed a new contract in midweek, when Ladislav Krejci put the hosts ahead after eight minutes.

However, Leeds responded well and soon scored their first open-play goal of the season when Dominic Calvert-Lewin opened his account for the club since joining from Everton to bring the game level.

The visitors were not finished there either, a stunning free-kick from Anton Stach put Leeds in front before Noah Okafor’s finish on the stroke of half-time rounded off the scoring as Leeds won on the road for the first time this season.

It was the West Yorkshire team’s second win of the campaign but Farke wants his side to also stay grounded.

The German said: “We stay humble. We know two wins after five games is really good, seven points for a newly promoted side is really good.

“But we also know seven points won’t be enough to earn the right to stay in this league, so it’s a long road and we have to add a few more wins and many more points.

“It’s important to enjoy these moments and we know wins are important for the whole confidence and atmosphere.

“The first five games have shown we belong in this league, we can play at this level and we can win these games.”

Leeds had failed to score in each of their last three games – their only goal before Saturday being from the penalty spot against Everton in August.

Farke never had any doubt his team would start to put the ball in the back of the net though.

He added: “It was never in doubt we would score. In the first games we have created chances and had many shots, we have worked so hard during the week to force a goal.

“We were dominant and created many chances with excellent goals and we had a clinical edge. We had a dominant start and (were) confident, you can see we wanted to dominate it.

“It was crucial we didn’t dwell and lose confidence (from the Wolves opener), and after such a heartbreaking final in the last game (last week’s late defeat at Fulham).

“We just kept believing in what we wanted to do. We scored three excellent goals.”

Wolves are yet to pick up a point after five successive defeats and although Pereira admitted his team had another tough afternoon he thinks one good result will change their fortunes.

He explained: “We know we need to improve. The first half was not in our level and second half we decided to take more risks and play with two strikers and it was different.

“It is a difficult time for us but the way to get better is to keep working. Mentally, we need a result to give us the confidence, to not commit easy mistakes and give us the confidence in the box. Sometimes it just needs a result to make it change.

“This is a time we need to be together and help our players.”