Daniel Farke insists Leeds will maintain their identity in Premier League

Daniel Farke vowed Leeds “won’t sell our DNA” at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday against Premier League title challengers Arsenal.

The Gunners are huge favourites to notch their second win of the season in their opening home game after grinding out a 1-0 triumph last week at Old Trafford, while Leeds marked their top-flight return with victory on Monday over Everton.

Farke’s side were the top-ranked team for goals scored (95), touches in the opposition box, possession and high turnovers en route to the Sky Bet Championship title last season.

And despite the gulf between the Premier League and the second tier, the German has been tweaking, rather than ripping up, his blueprint.

Farke said: “We won’t sell our DNA in the Premier League this season and park the bus.

“If you just try to defend for 96 minutes or whatever you have no chance to survive there.

“You have to make sure you have as many periods as possible where you also control the ball and can recover with possession, and let them shift and waste some energy against the ball.

We know it’s a tough place to go, especially in their first home game, when they can concentrate on this game

“It’s important to try to create chances, to scare them and try to play positive football, but there will be periods where we suffer and we have to be well structured and compact.”

Farke has already acknowledged the onerous task facing Leeds this season after all six clubs promoted to the Premier League in the previous two years have been relegated straight back down.

He also said top-flight fixtures do not come any tougher than facing Arsenal in their opening home game.

“They have the highest ambitions, the highest demands,” Farke said. “They want to play for every title, they’re one of the strongest opponents you can meet.

“We know it’s a tough place to go, especially in their first home game, when they can concentrate on this game, no Champions League to distract them.

“You would wish to have this fixture on a different date, but sometimes you can’t choose and it’s our toughest test so far.”

Leeds must look to defy the odds without captain Ethan Ampadu, who will be out until after the international break after damaging knee ligaments in Monday’s 1-0 win at Elland Road.

Ilia Gruev is the obvious replacement after the Bulgaria midfielder stepped off the bench against Everton, but summer signing Sean Longstaff provide other options.

“Ethan is a big miss,” Farke added. “There’s no doubt about this. We don’t have to lie and to sugarcoat the situation.

“But we have players in our squad who interpret the role slightly differently and we will find the solutions.”

Switzerland winger Noah Okafor could feature after completing his £18million move from AC Milan on Thursday and another summer addition, Slovenia defender Jaka Bijol, is in contention for his debut after suspension.