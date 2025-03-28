Dani Alves’ rape conviction overturned by Spanish court on appeal

A Spanish court has overturned Dani Alves’ conviction of rape on appeal.
The top court in Spain's Catalonia region said they had found "inconsistencies and contradictions" in the original ruling.
Alves, the former Barcelona and Brazil star, was found guilty in February 2024 of raping a woman in a Barcelona nightclub in December 2022.
He was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison, but was released in March 2024 while waiting for his appeal to be heard.
Alves had always denied wrongdoing, claiming sex with the woman was consensual.
More follows