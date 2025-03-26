Dan Ashworth closing in on shock FA return following disastrous Man United spell

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth is reportedly closing in on a shock return to the FA after enduring a brutal exit from Old Trafford.

Ashworth was brought into the United fold by INEOS in the summer of last year to much fanfare, poaching him from Newcastle.

However, the 54-year-old lasted just 159 days into his tenure as sporting director, dismissed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe following the Red Devils’s 3-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest in December.

Now, Ashworth is in talks over a surprise return to the FA, according to The Telegraph, and could take up a role that would see him take charge of both the men’s and women’s technical operations.

He would also oversee the radical refurbishment of St George’s Park, the home of England football, as well as look closely at coach development. The state of coaching pathways is a major concern for the FA, with only two Englishmen currently managing in the Premier League and a German national, Thomas Tuchel, in charge of the national setup.

There is said to be no suggestion that current technical director John McDermott would leave the FA or see his role changed, as is the case for the women’s technical director role, currently held by Kay Cossington, who is set to leave at the end of the year to take up a new position.

The FA have declined to comment.

Ashworth spent six years with the governing body between 2012 and 2018, rising from head of elite development to running the entire football operation at St George’s Park.

He left the FA to take up a role as sporting director at Brighton and Hove Albion before moving to Newcastle in 2022.

Ashworth spent two years on Tyneside before being snapped up by United in February 2024, but were forced to wait through five months of gardening leave before their new sporting director could get started.

Dan Ashworth spent six years with the FA before pursuing roles with Premier League clubs ( PA )

Ratcliffe hailed his new recruit as one of the “top sporting directors in the world”, with this appointment clearly intended as one for the long-term.

However, with the club languishing in the bottom half of the table after spending close to £100million in the summer, Ashworth was relieved of his duties just five months into his stint.

He has reportedly been considered for a number of roles since his United departure, including for Arsenal’s sporting director vacancy left by Edu.

But it now seems a return to familiar pastures could be next for Ashworth as talks progress with the FA.