The main talking points as Crystal Palace and Man City prepare for FA Cup final

Crystal Palace and Manchester City clash in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some talking points ahead of the game.

City’s salvaging act

By the extraordinarily high standards of Manchester City, this has been an underwhelming campaign. After failing to defend their Premier League title and crashing out of the Champions League early, they have been left scrapping for what they consider consolation prizes – a top-five spot and the FA Cup. Manager Pep Guardiola has admitted winning at Wembley would not make up for other disappointments but would ensure the club “avoid bigger damage”.

Palace aim to win first trophy

Expectations are considerably different at Palace, who are bidding to win the first major trophy in their history. It is their third shot at an FA Cup final. Their first in 1990 saw them beaten 1-0 by Manchester United in a replay after a memorable 3-3 draw that catapulted Ian Wright to national fame. United got the better of them nine years ago too, winning 2-1 after extra time. Palace may have started the season slowly but victory would underline progress under Oliver Glasner.

Eyes on Haaland

Despite seemingly scoring goals at will for City, Erling Haaland is yet to register for the club in a final. He drew blanks in the 2023 Champions League showpiece and the past two FA Cup finals against United. He has scored 30 times this season but not since March due to a long spell out injured. City’s campaign was badly undermined by the loss of Rodri but, while it would represent the longest of long shots for the Spaniard to return after eight months out, they will have high hopes Haaland will rediscover his spark.

Stage set for Palace stars

Palace have their own dangermen who can take centre stage at Wembley. Ismaila Sarr was the semi-final hero with two goals against Aston Villa, while Eberechi Eze has scored four times in his last five games. They both provide good support for centre forward Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has bagged 17 this term, and together they are a potent attacking unit.

De Bruyne farewell

The national stadium could be saying its farewell to one of the English game’s greatest imports as Kevin De Bruyne’s City career heads towards its conclusion. With the Belgian out of contract and moving on at the end of the season, the clash affords him one last chance to excel on the grandest stage, in a City shirt at least.