Oliver Glasner hails ‘tough to play against’ Crystal Palace after win at Fulham

Oliver Glasner praised Crystal Palace for being “tough to play against” after they recorded a 2-0 Premier League victory away to Fulham.

The Eagles made it four wins in six and were helped by former player Joachim Andersen, who scored an own goal in the 37th-minute for their opener.

The south Londoners, who were denied another goal when Jean-Philippe Mateta’s effort was ruled out for offside, doubled their lead when Daniel Munoz rounded off a lethal counter attack.

“All credit goes to the players. They were solid in discipline and defending and they did a great job,” Glasner said.

“We waited for the situations and we scored the goal from a set-play, we had a goal disallowed, we were patient and we had an amazing goal from Munoz.

“We know that when everyone is investing so much that it’s tough to play against us because we don’t give you space and we need to stay disciplined.

“Everyone has to be focused. It’s easy talking before but you need to sprint again and again.

“I liked in the first half how comfortable we were in possession. Being patient was one of the topics after the Everton defeat.”

Munoz cut onto his right foot before rifling home past Bernd Leno and Glasner talked up the full-back’s impact in the league since he joined the Eagles in January 2024.

“If you define a profile who fits the Premier League, it is Daniel Munoz. He is the prototype of that because he can run up and down and is always ambitious,” he added.

“He wants to improve and I really liked his goals. He stopped the pass, looked for the cross and fortunately he didn’t find anyone because he went one-on-one and got the finish.”

Fulham failed to record a shot on target and manager Marco Silva admitted they were not at their best.

“We knew it would be tough and we knew it would be difficult to break them down,” Silva said.

“They were much more mature than us, more aggressive and in the Premier League when you’re not at your best, you will not have the best afternoon.”