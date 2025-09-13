New signing Yeremy Pino misses golden chance on debut in Crystal Palace stalemate

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Yeremy Pino squandered a golden chance to mark his first Premier League start with the winner as Crystal Palace were held to a goalless draw by Sunderland.

The Spain international – a £26m signing from Villarreal late last month – slotted wide after being sent clean through in the 36th minute at Selhurst Park.

Oliver Glasner’s unbeaten hosts also threatened through Jean-Philippe Mateta and Daichi Kamada before ending the afternoon frustrated.

Sunderland failed to register an attempt on target in south London but continued their strong start to the campaign following promotion by holding on for a first away point to supplement back-to-back home wins.

Marc Guehi captained Palace following the collapse of his deadline-day move to Liverpool, while injured pair Adam Wharton and Ismaila Sarr were replaced by Jefferson Lerma and full debutant Pino.

Sunderland, whose two changes included a first league start of the season for striker Wilson Isidor, shaded the possession stats in an uneventful first half but should have been behind at the break.

Having earlier flashed wide from distance, lively winger Pino raced onto Kamada’s defence-splitting pass, only to direct his finish the wrong side of the left post.

Sunderland’s best opening came five minutes later when Eagles left-back Tyrick Mitchell produced a crucial block to deny winger Chemsdine Talbi following Simon Adingra’s delivery from the left.

Palace, who won 3-0 at Aston Villa before the international break, again went close within five minutes of the restart.

open image in gallery Daniel Munoz of Crystal Palace shoots whilst under pressure from Lutsharel Geertruida ( Getty Images )

Black Cats goalkeeper Robin Roefs denied Mateta with his feet following Mitchell’s low cross from the left, with Pino’s follow-up effort deflected behind by Omar Alderete.

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris brought on former Ajax forward Brian Brobbey for a debut but the limited chances remained concentrated at the other end.

Roefs produced a fine save in the 72nd minute, diving to his right to turn the ball around the left post after Kamada’s low effort skidded off the soggy surface.

The Dutch keeper repeated the trick seven minutes later by superbly repelling Mateta’s close-range volley, albeit the forward may have been offside.

Eagles boss Glasner introduced new signing Christantus Uche for the final six minutes in a bid to break the deadlock.

Roefs denied Nigeria forward Uche, on loan from Getafe, a dream introduction by saving in the 88th minute before tipping over Kamada’s subsequent effort from the edge of the box.

Palace were given four minutes of added time to chase a breakthrough but had to settle for the consolation of stretching their unbeaten streak to 10 top-flight games dating back to April.