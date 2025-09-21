Jarrod Bowen says no excuse for West Ham form threatening Graham Potter’s future

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen insists the players are to blame for the performances which have left Graham Potter facing the threat of the sack.

The Hammers slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Crystal Palace on Saturday, their third consecutive home loss to a London rival.

Potter, appointed head coach in January, looked resigned to his fate in the aftermath of his 14th defeat in 25 matches in charge.

It appears to be a case of when, rather than if, owner David Sullivan bring’s the 50-year-old’s reign to an end with Nuno Espirito Santo, Gary O’Neil and former boss Slaven Bilic reportedly in the frame to replace him.

Bowen, the one West Ham player to emerge with any credit so far this season, scored their equaliser after Jean-Philippe Mateta put Palace in front, but Tyrick Mitchell volleyed the winner for the visitors.

The forward said: “Ultimately, as players, we’re the ones going out there on the pitch week in, week out, and we can’t have any excuses.

“We can have all the tactics in the world, but when we go out there, it’s our time, and it’s down to our decision making. That includes everyone in the squad.”

Palace remain unbeaten this season and boss Oliver Glasner has now won more matches at the London Stadium – three – than Potter’s two.

However, they lost midfielder Yeremy Pino to a knee injury which will require a scan.

“He had pain in his knee. We don’t know exactly what it is,” said Glasner.

“We will assess him and I think we will have a scan. Hopefully it’s not too serious, but he couldn’t continue playing.”