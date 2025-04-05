Three sent off as Crystal Palace cling on to beat Brighton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nine-man Crystal Palace clung on to a 2-1 lead through 12 minutes of second-half added time at Selhurst Park to secure their first league double over arch-rivals Brighton in 92 years.

Jean-Philippe Mateta fired the hosts in front three minutes in, but Danny Welbeck drew the sides level before the break, surpassing Pascal Gross as Brighton’s top Premier League goal-scorer in the process.

Daniel Munoz put Palace back in front 10 minutes after the restart before both Eddie Nketiah and Marc Guehi were sent off with second yellow cards.

It was briefly nine versus 10 when Jan Paul van Hecke was also sent off with a second booking in the sixth minute of second-half added time.

It was an excellent outing from Palace keeper Dean Henderson, competing for England’s number-one spot under Thomas Tuchel, who was in attendance.

All five of the previous occasions these sides had met in the Premier League at Selhurst Park ended in 1-1 draws.

Mateta fired Palace in front with a brilliant finish from Eberechi Eze’s spot-on pass between the lines.

There was no doubt the Frenchman would find the back of the net when he then collected the ball at the edge of the penalty area, shifted from his right foot to his left and smashed it into the top corner.

It was Palace’s fastest Premier League goal of the season, and a first for Mateta – still sporting a protective device – since suffering a severe ear laceration in their FA Cup fifth-round victory over Millwall on March 1.

Henderson then gave Tuchel more to consider with a double save, first parrying away Carlos Baleba’s effort, then reacting quickly with an outstretched foot to ensure Welbeck could not get the rebound past him.

Welbeck would not be denied a second time, however, running inside Munoz to meet a fine cross from Yankuba Minteh on the slide and poking home from six yards out.

Munoz ensured there would not be a sixth straight 1-1 stalemate 10 minutes after the restart.

Eze was again the provider, this time for the Colombia international, who was credited with the goal though it appeared to take a deflection off Pervis Estupinan before going in.

The once-lively pace had slowed by the time 68th-minute Palace substitute Nketiah, who replaced Mateta, shouted for a penalty following a challenge, but was instead booked for simulation.

It was a decision that would soon prove costly as the former Arsenal striker was sent off 10 minutes after his introduction with a second yellow card, this time for a high boot on Van Hecke.

Palace’s job got even harder when Guehi was then issued a second yellow of his own on the stroke of normal time, going in for a tackle but catching Brajan Gruda studs-up.

A groan echoed through the ground when 12 minutes were added on, but Palace’s task got a bit easier when Van Hecke was then shown the door.

Henderson was again the hero with a brilliant save to deny Yasin Ayari a late equaliser with seconds remaining as Palace held on.