Crystal Palace continue sensational run as Aston Villa’s decline rolls on

Ismaila Sarr scored twice as Crystal Palace’s sensational second half of the Premier League season continued with a 4-1 win over Aston Villa.

The Eagles made it five wins in seven as they built off Saturday’s victory at Fulham with Sarr’s double – on his 27th birthday – Jean-Philippe Mateta’s 12th league goal of the season and Eddie Nketiah’s late strike.

Morgan Rogers put in a stellar performance for Villa but his goal was not enough as Unai Emery’s men failed to build on their dramatic 2-1 fightback over Chelsea at the weekend.

Villa’s speed on the break threatened Palace’s defence who struggled to contain the pace of Rogers and Ollie Watkins.

With the duo occupying their defenders, Jacob Ramsey picked up a pocket of space in behind and slotted past Dean Henderson in the 25th minute – only for the linesman to raise his flag for offside and deny Emery’s men a dream start.

But just four minutes later, Palace went on to claim a legitimate goal to hamper Villa’s momentum. The Eagles threw numbers forward and after Chris Richards got up early to force Emiliano Martinez into action, the keeper palmed the ball into the path of the alert Sarr who smashed home from close range.

open image in gallery Jean-Philippe Mateta scored in the victory

The goal was cleared after a VAR check and the Senegal international continued to show his quality, with his volleyed saved by Martinez shortly after to stop him from collecting his second.

But Watkins and Rogers combined for Villa’s second disallowed goal. Rogers – who will be on the radar of England manager Thomas Tuchel, who was in attendance at Selhurst Park – slipped his strike partner wide before receiving it back first-time and finishing to round off a stunning move.

The offside flag denied the Champions League quarter-finalists once again though, with Watkins’ knee being ahead of his marker when the ball was played into him.

After the break, Watkins and Rogers continued their audition to Tuchel as they combined for the equaliser. A long ball was flicked on by the striker into the path of the elusive Rogers, who swivelled to open his body up and smash home past Henderson.

open image in gallery England boss Thomas Tuchel was in attendance to cast his eye over the players

But Palace deserved to retake their lead and they did so in the 59th minute. A ball across the box was held up by Eberechi Eze and slipped to Mateta, who rifled past Robin Olsen – a half-time replacement for Martinez.

Once the hosts got a second it was only a matter of time until they made it three with Sarr guiding Daniel Munoz’s cross into the bottom left-hand corner.

Nketiah’s first league goal for the club then made it 4-1 in stoppage time.