Thomas Tuchel expecting ‘tough’ task in England’s World Cup group

England coach Thomas Tuchel says England face a “difficult group” after they were drawn against Croatia, Ghana and Panama at next summer’s World Cup finals in North America.

Croatia are among the toughest opponents England could have expected after being drawn in Group L and will be their opening match in Toronto or Dallas on June 17.

Tuchel told the BBC: “Difficult group, difficult opener. Difficult group with Croatia and Ghana, two regulars in World Cups and two proud and strong nations.

“Panama, I don’t know much about Panama at the moment but we will find out about it before the tournament starts, of course.”

Croatia beat England to reach the final in 2018 and progressed to the semi-finals at the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

“Nobody should be underestimated,” Tuchel added. “Of course, Croatia is the standout, they’re the highest ranked team from pot two that we got into our group but listen, Ghana is always full of talent and can always surprise and has a big history in World Cup football.

“Panama will try to make the most in their underdog role. No one can be underestimated, everyone deserves the fullest respect and we can show that.”

Scotland have been drawn against five-times world champions Brazil and 2022 semi-finalists Morocco, as well as Haiti, in Group C.

The Republic of Ireland will be in Group A alongside co-hosts Mexico, South Korea and South Africa if they can come through the March play-offs.

Wales or Northern Ireland will head to Group B if they emerge victorious in the play-offs, alongside co-hosts Canada, Qatar and Switzerland.

England already knew before a single ball was drawn that they would benefit from a new Wimbledon-style seeding system introduced by FIFA, which will keep them apart from Spain and Argentina until the semis and from France until the final if all four countries win their respective groups.

The location and kick-off times of the group matches will be confirmed by FIFA on Saturday.

If England win the group, they will face a third-place team in Atlanta in the round of 32 on July 1.

England faced Panama at the 2018 finals, beating them 6-1 in the group phase, while they have never faced Ghana before in a competitive match.

Scotland have faced Brazil four times previously at World Cups – in 1974, 1982, 1990 and 1998. That last meeting was the opening game of the 1998 finals – the last time Scotland qualified.

Scotland’s opening game will be against Haiti on June 13.

Wales or Northern Ireland will open against co-hosts Canada in Toronto on June 12 if they can make it. Wales face Bosnia-Herzegovina in a play-off semi, while Michael O’Neill’s men are away to Italy.

The Republic would play South Korea first up on June 11 if they can come through a play-off semi-final against the Czech Republic and then beat Denmark or North Macedonia.