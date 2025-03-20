Is Croatia vs France on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League quarter-final
In a rematch of the 2018 World Cup final, Real Madrid colleagues Luka Modric and Kylian Mbappe face off in Split
Croatia and France clash in a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final as the first legs of the Uefa Nations League quarter-finals get underway.
Zlatko Dalic’s side came close to Nations League glory in 2023, succumbing to Spain in a 5-4 defeat on penalties.
France are the top-ranked European nation in the world currently, behind only Argentina in the Fifa world rankings.
And Didier Deschamps now has an enviable amount of talent to call upon, with an in-form Kylian Mbappe back on the road to USA, Canada and Mexico.
Luka Modric, still going strong at 39 years of age, proved decisive the last time these sides met in 2022 with the Checkered Ones triumphing 1-0 thanks to the Real Madrid star’s penalty. Here’s everything you need to know about the match.
When is Croatia vs France?
The first leg of the Nations League quarter-final is due to kick off at 7.45pm GMT on Thursday 20 March at Stadion Poljud in Split, Croatia.
How can I watch it?
There is currently no television coverage of the fixture in the United Kingdom but the game will be broadcast for free on ViaPlay International’s YouTube channel.
Team news
Luka Sucic, Lovro Majer and Igor Matanovic will be out for Croatia due to injury. While Bruno Petkovic was not called up to the squad.
Luka Modric, like a fine wine at 39 years of age, can bring up his 185th international cap, while Dinamo Zagreb's Petar Sucic is back from suspension.
Marcus Thuram is out, with the Inter Milan forward dropping out of the squad with an ankle problem. But Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe returns after a brief period out of the squad, adding to the plethora of options in the final third for Les Bleus.
Predicted line-ups
Croatia XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Caleta-Car, Sutalo, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Modric, P. Sucic; Perisic, Kramaric, Baturina
France XI: Maignan; Kounde, Konate, Saliba, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Mbappe; Kolo Muani
Odds
Croatia win 12/5
Draw: 11/5
France win 1/1
The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.
Prediction
With Kylian Mbappe back and firing for his club, Les Bleus should have enough firepower to edge this one.
Croatia 1-2 France
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments