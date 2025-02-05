Cristiano Ronaldo reveals surprise next step once football career ends

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cristiano Ronaldo says it is his "dream" to own several clubs in the future as he celebrates his 40th birthday.

The Portugal superstar has given no indication whatsoever of retiring yet, and continues to represent his country as well as playing for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

However, he has revealed he does not see himself coaching or managing, but instead having his own stable of clubs.

"It doesn't make a lot of sense to be director of a club. If I can be a club owner, why would I be a manager, sporting director or CEO?," told Portuguese television station Canal 11.

"That is a dream of mine and I am sure I'll be a club owner. And I'll tell you more. I hope to have not just one club, but several clubs."

Ronaldo would be following in the footsteps of his Brazilian namesake, who owns a majority stake in Spanish side Real Valladolid.

Other big names who have moved into ownership include former England captain David Beckham, who co-owns Inter Miami.

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe bought a majority stake in French club Caen last summer.

Ronaldo is the all-time leading goalscorer in men’s international football and the only man to exceed 200 caps for any country in the sport.

PA