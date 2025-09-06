Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo nets brace as Portugal hammer Armenia in World Cup qualifying

The 40-year-old has scored in each of the 23 seasons he has played for the national side.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 06 September 2025 16:57 EDT
Cristiano Ronaldo, right, celebrates with Joao Felix (Hakob Berberyan/AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo, right, celebrates with Joao Felix (Hakob Berberyan/AP) (AP)

Cristiano Ronaldo took his international goal tally to 140 in 222 appearances with two as Portugal opened their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 5-0 hammering of Armenia in Group F.

The 40-year-old, taking part in his sixth qualifying campaign, has now scored in each of the 23 seasons he has played for the national side.

His first was a close-range tap-in from Pedro Neto’s cross but his second was a vicious shot from 25 yards, his 10th goal in his last 10 competitive outings for Portugal.

Joao Felix also scored two, with Joao Cancelo getting the other.

Hungary’s concession of an added-time equaliser in a 2-2 draw against the Republic of Ireland means they are already two points off the pace.

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic scored the only goal in the 12th minute as Serbia beat Latvia 1-0 in Riga to move into second place in Group K, five points behind England – 2-0 victors of Andorra – having played one match fewer.

In Group H, Bosnia-Herzegovina remain top with a three-point advantage after a 6-0 demolition of minnows San Marino, ahead of Austria, with a match in hand, after they defeated Cyprus 1-0.

