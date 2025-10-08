Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cristiano Ronaldo has made history as football’s first billionaire player, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

The 40-year-old’s net worth is estimated at £1.04 billion by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which tracks the world’s wealthiest individuals.

This valuation considers his career earnings, investments, and endorsements. Bloomberg estimates his salary income between 2002 and 2023 exceeded £410 million.

His 2023 move to Al-Nassr from Manchester United made him the highest-paid player in football history, with an annual salary of £177 million, plus bonuses and a reported 15 per cent share in his Saudi Arabian club.

Ronaldo has since signed a new deal, keeping him at the club until 2027.

He also has a £13.4m a year sponsorship deal with Nike.

Argentina and Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi has earned more than $600 million in pre-tax salary during his career.

Ronaldo's billionaire status places him among a rare group of athletes that includes basketball greats Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and LeBron James, golfer Tiger Woods and tennis player Roger Federer.

Ronaldo suggested he is not considering retirement any time soon.

"I still have a passion for this," he said at the Portugal Football Globes gala on Tuesday. "My family says it's time to quit and they ask me why I want to score 1000 goals if I've already scored 900-something. But I don't think that way inside.

"I'm still producing good things, I'm helping my club and the national team. Why not continue? I am sure that when I finish I will leave full because I gave everything of myself. I know I don't have many years left to play, but the few I have left, I have to enjoy them to the fullest."