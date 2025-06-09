The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Cristiano Ronaldo makes plea over ‘phenomenon’ Lamine Yamal
Ronaldo’s Portugal pipped Yamal and Spain on penalties in the Nations League final
Cristiano Ronaldo has urged people to be patient with Lamine Yamal after Portugal pipped Spain on penalties in the Nations League final.
Veteran Ronaldo proved his worth again for Roberto Martinez’s side, popping up with a second-half equaliser to force a shootout before watching on as his side prevailed over their Iberian rivals.
The clash in Munich had been something of a battle of generations as the 40-year-old former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward encountered teen sensation Yamal, already a European champion with his nation and fresh from leading Barcelona to La Liga success.
The 17-year-old was well-handled by Portugal’s Nuno Mendes on the night, and like Ronaldo was replaced before the penalty shootout began.
Recognising the qualities that the youngster clearly possesses, Ronaldo nonetheless urged a cautious approach as Yamal plots his way through the early years of his career.
“He’s only 17, and already he’s showing incredible talent. He’s going to win a lot of titles, both collective and individual. He is a phenomenon,” said Ronaldo after helping his country to a second Nations League triumph.
“But we have to leave him alone, that’s what I ask. He has a very long career ahead of him and will surely win the Nations League many times.”
Ronaldo played through an injury to feature in the final and said afterwards that he is not yet sure where his future lies having turned down offers to feature at the upcoming Club World Cup.
"What a joy," Ronaldo said of the final victory to Sport TV. "First of all for this generation, which deserved a title of this magnitude, for our families. My children came here, my wife, my brother, my friends.
"Winning for Portugal is always special. I have many titles with clubs, but nothing is better than winning for Portugal. It's tears. It's duty done and a lot of joy.
"When you talk about Portugal it is always a special feeling. Being captain of this generation is a source of pride. Winning a title is always the pinnacle in a national team."
Watch the Club World Cup live on DAZN
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments