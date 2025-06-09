Cristiano Ronaldo makes plea over ‘phenomenon’ Lamine Yamal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cristiano Ronaldo has urged people to be patient with Lamine Yamal after Portugal pipped Spain on penalties in the Nations League final.

Veteran Ronaldo proved his worth again for Roberto Martinez’s side, popping up with a second-half equaliser to force a shootout before watching on as his side prevailed over their Iberian rivals.

The clash in Munich had been something of a battle of generations as the 40-year-old former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward encountered teen sensation Yamal, already a European champion with his nation and fresh from leading Barcelona to La Liga success.

The 17-year-old was well-handled by Portugal’s Nuno Mendes on the night, and like Ronaldo was replaced before the penalty shootout began.

Recognising the qualities that the youngster clearly possesses, Ronaldo nonetheless urged a cautious approach as Yamal plots his way through the early years of his career.

“He’s only 17, and already he’s showing incredible talent. He’s going to win a lot of titles, both collective and individual. He is a phenomenon,” said Ronaldo after helping his country to a second Nations League triumph.

“But we have to leave him alone, that’s what I ask. He has a very long career ahead of him and will surely win the Nations League many times.”

Ronaldo played through an injury to feature in the final and said afterwards that he is not yet sure where his future lies having turned down offers to feature at the upcoming Club World Cup.

"What a joy," Ronaldo said of the final victory to Sport TV. "First of all for this generation, which deserved a title of this magnitude, for our families. My children came here, my wife, my brother, my friends.

"Winning for Portugal is always special. I have many titles with clubs, but nothing is better than winning for Portugal. It's tears. It's duty done and a lot of joy.

"When you talk about Portugal it is always a special feeling. Being captain of this generation is a source of pride. Winning a title is always the pinnacle in a national team."

